Thailand’s new Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa offered to 4 categories of foreigners

Thailand officially unveiled a new visa program called ‘Long-Term Resident (LTR)’ on 1 September 2022, with a range of tax and non-tax benefits to persuade new foreign residents, technologies, and talents to stay or work in Thailand longer, contributing to domestic spending and investment while supporting economic growth.







The LTR visa is offered to four categories of foreigners:

– Wealthy global citizens: high economic status individuals holding at lease USD 1 million in assets and investment in Thailand;

– Wealthy pensioners: retirees aged 50 years and older who have an annual pension or stable income;

– Work-from-Thailand professionals: remote workers working for well-established companies overseas;

– Highly skilled professionals: professionals or experts in targeted industries working for business entities, higher education institutes, research centers, or specialized training institutes in Thailand or for Thai government agencies.







Spouses and children under 20 years old will also qualify for the same visa. (Maximum four dependents for each LTR visa holder.)

Privileges will be offered to LTR visa holders, such as 10-year renewable visa, fast-track service at international airports in Thailand, one-year report to the Immigration Bureau (from 90 days), multiple re-entry permit, permission to work in Thailand, 17% personal tax rate for highly skilled professionals, and other benefits.

Those interested in living in Thailand under this new LTR visa, please visit the website http://ltr.boi.go.th (PRD)

































