TISI tightens protocols to prevent substandard products from entering kingdom

In collaboration with several relevant agencies, the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) regularly carries out inspections of products entering the Kingdom of Thailand in a bid to keep the importation of substandard items at bay.

1) 143 items fall under the purview of TISI. Importers of these items must declare the goods through the “Thailand National Single Window” and seek permission from the Customs Department.







2) Through its e-Tracking system, TISI keeps tabs on imported items that have passed customs formalities.

3) Through e-Market surveillance, TISI conducts quality assurance on relevant items being sold offline and online. This surveillance is capable of tracking seller locations across Thailand.

4) TISI works with other regulators to keep online sellers, direct sales agents, and broadcast marketers in check.







Penalties:

1) Producers and Importers of substandard products could face a prison sentence not exceeding 2 years, a fine not exceeding 2 million baht, or both.

2) Sellers and Retailers of substandard products could face a prison sentence not exceeding 6 months, a fine not exceeding 500,000 baht, or both. (NNT)













