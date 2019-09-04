Tip-offs on speeding motorcyclists accepted with 3,000 baht reward

Bangkok – Tuesday, Sept. 3, was the first day for members of the public to give tip-offs on speeding motorcyclists in exchange for a 3,000 baht cash reward. Police are addressing the issue of young motorcyclists illegally speeding or racing on the roads or in public areas. The information provided to the police will be treated confidentially.

Assistant Police Commissioner General, Pol Lt Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat, said the Royal Thai Police are encouraging members of the public to participate in measures to combat the persistent problem by sending video clips, pictures or giving tip-offs to authorities on speeding motorcyclists.

Channels available for tip-offs include the Police Social Media Center, Hotline 1599 and Hotline 191. Tip-offs could lead to the arrest of such motorcyclists on charges of racing without official permission, riding vehicles in an unusual manner, riding without regard to the safety of other people or riding to cause trouble to other people and encouraging other motorcyclists to engage in illegal racing.

The police will forward motorcycle speeding cases to public prosecutors who will file them in court after suspects have been arrested and interrogated, and the police investigation has finished. Then, the person who has given the tip-off will be awarded 3,000 baht in cash within 10 working days.

All information provided will be treated confidentially while any informants who don’t wish to accept the reward may notify the police accordingly. The cash rewards are not coming from the Royal Thai Police’s budget, but from an initial sum of 500,000 baht which has been contributed by the private sector.