Tropical storm Podul eases drought situation

Pattaya’s developing drought problem received some welcome relief this week as tropical storm Podul brought much needed rain to the region and helped to at least partially replenish water levels in local reservoirs. The low pressure system is expected to keep Pattaya shrouded under cloud cover until Sept. 5.

Nevertheless, Sutat Nutchpan, the manager of the Provincial Waterworks Authority, Pattaya Branch, cautioned that the water shortage this year remains acute and the current volume of water in the 5 local reservoirs totals just 15 million cubic meters, down from 25 million at the same time last year.

Sutat said the city’s domestic water supply was not immediately under threat, however, as 50% of the current consumption level is met by purchases from the private sector, with the remaining half coming from the local water sources. If there is no further rain this year, the water authority remains confident that supplies can remain unaffected through November and December.

The Provincial Waterworks Authority is also planning with the cooperation of Chonburi Provincial Irrigation Office to lay a new pipe system linking outside natural water sources to over 8,000 families in Khao Chee-Chan and Chakngaeo, which will lighten the use of local reserves. The 81 million baht project is set to be presented to Chonburi Provincial officials for approval soon. The province was recently granted 200 million baht from the central government to help ease problems brought about by drought.

Pattaya authorities meanwhile are asking for the cooperation of all residents to use water wisely and to immediately report any broken or leaking municipal pipes they come across by calling the PWA contact center at 1662.