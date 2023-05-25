Tina Turner – the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll – passes away at 83

Iconic American singer Tina Turner, who rose to become one of the greatest recording artists of all time, has died at the age of 83. Her representative announced that Turner passed away peacefully in her home in Kusnacht, Switzerland, after battling a long illness.

Known as the “Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll,” Turner had a massive fan base that included admirers like Mick Jagger, Beyonce, and Mariah Carey. She achieved worldwide fame with her signature blend of pop, rock, and rhythm and blues hits, such as “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” and notable ’80s songs like “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” and a cover of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together.” In the 1980s, she had a remarkable string of Top 40 hits, earning her six out of her eight Grammy Awards.







Turner’s life journey is an inspiration to many. Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, a rural community in Tennessee, she faced numerous challenges throughout her career. Her parents separated when she was young, and she moved to St. Louis to be with her mother as a teenager. It was there that she caught the attention of Ike Turner, who discovered her talent when she boldly took the microphone to sing at his club show in 1957.

As the lead vocalist in the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, Turner showcased her powerful voice and mesmerizing dance routines. However, her personal life was marred by an abusive relationship with Ike. She left him in 1976 after enduring physical abuse throughout their marriage.







After leaving Ike, Turner’s career took a remarkable turn. She released solo albums and performed at corporate conferences, but her breakthrough came in 1984 with the release of her album “Private Dancer,” which topped the charts and featured the chart-topping single “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” Turner’s resilience and talent continued to shine as she enjoyed success throughout the 1990s and beyond.

Tina Turner leaves behind a legacy that will forever shape the music industry, and her powerful voice and electrifying performances will remain etched in the hearts of fans worldwide. She will be remembered as a true musical icon and an embodiment of strength and resilience. The world has lost a legendary artist, but her music will continue to resonate and inspire millions. (NNT)















