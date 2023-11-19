Antonia Porsild from Thailand clinches 1st runner-up at Miss Universe 2023

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has congratulated Thailand’s representative, Antonia Porsild, for securing the first runner-up position in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, following the finale of the competition that took place earlier this morning (Nov 19) in El Salvador.

According to Government Spokesperson Chai Watcharonke, the Premier commended Antonia for her exceptional representation of Thailand, noting that her success in achieving the 1st runner-up title in Miss Universe 2023 is a reflection of her dedicated efforts and support from all sides.







Antonia showcased Thailand’s rich and captivating culture on the global stage, especially with her national costume, titled ’Goddess of the Ayutthaya Kingdom’. The costume, inspired by the Mother Earth statue from the Ayutthaya period, dating from the 14th to the 18th centuries, has been acclaimed for its beauty and cultural significance.

In a tweet, Srettha congratulated Antonia for doing an impressive job representing her country and becoming the 1st runner-up in Miss Universe 2023. He mentioned that her national costume was “amazing” and truly captured Thai culture.” (NNT)































