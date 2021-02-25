Three Thai ministers jailed for leading protests against Yingluck’s administration in 2013-14

The Ratchada Criminal Court has handed out jail sentence to members of People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) whose members also include ministers in the current administration. The defendants were involved in 2013-14 protests against the then government of Yingluck Shinawatra.







Among the 39 defendants — who were core members of the now-defuncted People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) — are Education Minister Nuttaphol Theepsuwan, Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta, and Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Seneum.







Minister Buddhipongse is facing 7 years of imprisonment, Minister Nutthaphol is facing a jail term of 6 years and 16 month, and Deputy Minister Thaworn is facing 5 years of imprisonment. In addition, the court ruled to sentence PDRC’s leading member Suthep Thaugsuban to 5 years of imprisonment.







The PDRC was the main movement against the Yingluck administration which obstructed the general election, invaded government’s properties, and organized the “Shutdown Bangkok” event and at least 7 protests.

The verdict effectively removed the three ministers from their posts, prompting the administration to soon reshuffle the Cabinet.











