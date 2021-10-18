Three grenades found in rubbish bin in Bangkok

People in Din Daeng district, Bangkok, were shocked as three grenades in a bag were found in a rubbish bin in front of a building.







The explosives were placed in the bin in front of a four-story commercial building on Chaturathit 2 Yaek 25 Alley. The three fist-sized bombs wrapped in black wire tape were in a black leather shoulder bag.



A bomb squad found that the grenades were improvised explosive devices made to detonate on impact. They contained stones and gunpowder. Police found a hair in one of the three bombs.







The owner of the four-story building said the black bag was seen in a jar used as a rubbish bin and contained the round black objects resembling bombs. The property owner then called police who assumed the bombs belonged to young protesters who frequently gathered at Din Daeng intersection. (TNA)



























