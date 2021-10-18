Thailand sells ATKs at 40 baht per unit at eight GPO retail stores

Starting October 18, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) retails antigen test kits at 40 baht per unit, which is well below the market price, at eight of its retail stores.







Two million SARS-CoV-2 antigen test kits (ATKs) which have been approved for public use by the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are sold at eight branches of the GPO as follows:

Ratchathewi branch (head office), opposite Ramathibodi Hospital (Tel. 0-2203-8847, 0-2203-8849) Yotse branch, next to Hua Chiew Hospital (Tel. 0-2222-5931, 0-2225-6367) Jaran Sanitwong branch (Tel. 0-2412-9377) Deves branch, opposite Bank of Thailand (Tel. 0-2282-0729) Rangsit branch, near Si Mum Mueang Market (Tel. 0-2536-3526, 0-2536-4086) Department of Medical Services branch (Tel. 0-2951-0925, 0-2590-6034) Tropical Medicine branch, near Siam Commercial Bank (Tel. 0-2354-9061) The Government Complex branch (Tel. 0-2143-8768)

GPO is considering purchasing more ATKs to cater to the increasing demand and will add an online channel to facilitate people who could not travel to these branches.

For more information, please contact the GPO hotline at 1648. (NNT)




























