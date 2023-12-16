This is not the time for a political game, says PM

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed about the Prime Minister’s interview with the press before leaving for Japan from the Royal Thai Air Forces Airport (Wing 6) to attend Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

On the proposal regarding working from home, the Prime Minister made clear that the Government would not issue an order or a command to require people to work from home, but may seek cooperation from the private sector to let them decide accordingly.







Regarding the meeting between the Prime Minister and Commander of the Central Investigations Bureau, the Prime Minister simply wanted to be updated on the progress of various cases. He also affirmed the stability of his Government, and added that all members of Pheu Thai Party are well aware of their duty and responsibility to take good care of and attend to people’s plights. This is not the time for a political game. (PRD)



























