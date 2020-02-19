Thirty-five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand has reported one new case of coronavirus (COVID-2019) infection, as the authorities extend health screening to passengers coming from Japan and Singapore.







The Permanent Secretary for Public Health, Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai, said the latest case of the COVID-19 infection is a 60-year-old Chinese woman. She contracted the virus from a family member, who was the 27th confirmed case in Thailand.

As a result, the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 35, with 15 patients having recovered and been discharged. There have been no COVID-19 related fatalities in Thailand so far. The condition of two critically ill patients has also improved.

Meanwhile, Malaysian authorities have confirmed that a passenger from the MS Westerdam cruise ship has tested positive for the COVID-19. Two Thai nationals, who were among the passengers on the cruise ship, have returned to Thailand. They have been screened and showed no sign of COVID-19 infection.

They are now in a mandatory 14-day quarantine. If one of them develops a fever, that person will be taken to an isolation room for treatment.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh has coordinated with the Cambodian authorities to beef up the screening process.

With the number of confirmed cases in Singapore and Japan rising, the Thai government has extended surveillance of passengers coming from those two countries. Similar to China, passengers with symptoms entering Thailand will have to undergo 14 days of quarantine. Thai people have been advised to avoid traveling to these two countries for the time being.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Navy has released images of its quarantine facility in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, on Facebook. The images show medical teams and a group of Thai returnees from Wuhan exercising together. The returnees, together with public health, medical and navy officers, play badminton and engage in aerobic exercise. The atmosphere appears fun and relaxing. Other returnees go for a stroll and socialize with each other in the facility.

The returnees were brought back from Wuhan on February 4, 2020. They will complete their 14-day quarantine on February 19.








