Trip down memory lane

Monday, Feb 17 Phoenix Lakes and Ocean Stableford

Ten groups playing the Lakes and Ocean loops at Phoenix got away to an early start. The course was great condition and even had quite a lot of run, which you will see by the scores.





You could have knocked Captain Bob over with a feather when Josie Ryan and her husband showed up at the starters hut. Josie was the ladies Captain of the Headland Golf Club in Buderim in Queensland and is currently the Captain of the pennant team and has been a friend of mine for 30 years or so.

Also playing with us was my good mate Mark Smith who, when we met in 1983, was assistant Pro for Headlands under John Victorson. It really is a small world. We had a lot of catching up to do with stories of memory lane, and a great day was had by all of us.

Now to the scores. It is not very often you can score 39 points and not be in the prizes, but that was what happened Monday. There was a three way count back between Josie, Andrew Woodall and Gerard Lambert, all on 40 points. Another count back between Thiery Petrement and Ivor smith with Thiery winning that one.

Now it would be safe to assume that a score of 45 points would be enough to take first prize but alas Glyn Davies had the score but was beaten into second spot by Julie Battersby with her best score ever of 46 points, a gross 75 off the stick off her 13 handicap. Congratulation to both of you.

There were 4 twos coming from Glyn Davies, Andrew Woodall and two from John Seton.

