‘Think Rice, Think Thailand’ concept to promote unique qualities of Hom Mali

Thailand aims to become the world’s top producer of quality rice and rice products by 2024. The Government expects that the rice exports this year will exceed 8 million tons, enabling Thailand to regain its position as the second-largest global rice exporter.







The public and private sectors are collaborating to develop at least 12 rice varieties within five years (2020-2024). Within the first three years, 21 varieties have already been developed, which surpasses the target. In addition, the rice exports for the first four months of 2023 reached an impressive 2.62 million tons, a 14.41 percent increase from the same period last year. Main export markets for Thai rice include Iraq, Indonesia, South Africa, the United States of America, and China.







Thai authorities have promoted the unique qualities of Thai rice and are creating greater awareness about the Thai Hom Mali Rice certification mark, under the concept of ‘Think Rice, Think Thailand’. (NNT)

















