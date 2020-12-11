Regents International School Pattaya production of Shrek the Musical JR.

Regents whole school production of Shrek the Musical JR. with a live orchestra delivered an uplifting message of acceptance with a healthy dose of humour. The ideal show for our young performers and audiences this year, with a cheering and heart-warming message for all the family!





This week has been a proud week for Regents as they celebrate the creative, artistic and technical skills of students, teachers and the whole school community who have all collaborated on this year’s fairy tale musical which draws on the strengths of Regents Performing Arts faculty.

Regents offers students a world leading arts education with their collaboration with Juilliard Performing Arts. The set, music, costumes and talent on stage can all be attributed to the exceptional students and staff who worked extremely hard to create this dazzling adventure story. Students in both the cast and orchestra put in over 50 hours for rehearsals and Secondary and Primary staff who supervised contributed countless hours of their time!







Once upon a time, in a faraway swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairy tale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he’s handed a task – if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairy tale wouldn’t be complete without a few twists and turns along the way!

Shrek the Musical JR., is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. Whether you know it as a movie or a musical, Shrek leads a cast of fairy tale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek JR. is a fun packed show with a brilliant adventure story.

The Facts – Shrek The Musical JR.: