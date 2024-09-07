PM Paetongtarn leads cabinet photo session before special meeting

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led the Cabinet in a group photo in front of the Thai Khu Fah Building on Sep 7, jokingly referring to herself as the “newcomer” before attending a special Cabinet meeting to prepare for the government’s policy address to Parliament. Her husband, Pidok Suksawasdi, was present to show his support.



The ministers arrived at the Government House, gathering at the Santi Maitree Building for the photo session on the lawn, where the stage had been set up. The event attracted significant attention from both local and international media. After the group photo, PM Paetongtarn made a mini-heart gesture towards the press, before heading with the ministers to the Command Building 1 for the 10:00 AM meeting. Notably, the PM and her Cabinet changed from their formal white uniforms to yellow Thai traditional attire.

During her walk, Paetongtarn greeted the press and humorously pointed to herself, saying, “Newcomer.” The special Cabinet meeting focused on a variety of matters, including reviewing meeting procedures, the delegation of responsibilities to Deputy Prime Ministers, and preparing the Cabinet’s policy statement for presentation to Parliament.







Reports also indicated that the appointment of Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej as the Prime Minister’s Secretary-General was on the agenda. After the meeting, PM Paetongtarn and her Cabinet are scheduled to hold a press conference at the Santi Maitree Building (inner section) of the Government House.











































