Their Majesties The King and Queen donate 16 biosafety vehicles to Thai Health Ministry

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have donated 16 biosafety vehicles and 6 trailers to the Ministry of Public Health for COVID-19 testing of people in risky areas.

The vehicles are equipped with the necessary testing equipment and state of the art information technology systems for fast and accurate testing.







The Palace said the vehicles were bought with money that people had presented to Queen Suthida to celebrate her birthday on June 3.

So far, Their Majesties have donated 36 biosafety vehicles, to facilitate testing for COVID-19 in remote areas and to reduce crowding in local hospitals. Their Majesties also donated five express analysis mobile units and two mobile digital x-ray units. (NNT)



















