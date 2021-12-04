‘The government is hunting for African visitors in Thailand’, is a wrong headline

CCSA responded to a particular newspaper that ran an article with a headline ‘The government is hunting for African visitors in Thailand’, saying that this headline does not in any way reflect the government’s policy and/or approach nor does it characterize any of the procedures the government has put in place thus far. In fact, it was a very poor choice of words and the CCSA hopes the editors will take good note of the negative feedback it has already elicited. The CCSA explained that the previous CCSA’s briefing said that the related authorities have been trying to reach out through SMS and other related channels to all travelers regardless of nationality who enter Thailand from eight specific countries in Southern Africa where the Omicron variant was first detected for their kind cooperation to receive at the expense of the government another Covid-19 test (NNT)



























