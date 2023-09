PRESS RELEASE: The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has listed “The Ancient Town of Si Thep and its Associated Dvaravati Monuments” in Phetchabun province as a cultural world heritage site, bringing the number of World Heritage Sites in Thailand to seven.

To commemorate the listing, the Fine Arts Department is holding a special exhibition about Si Thep Historical Park and its world heritage significance at the Bangkok National Museum from today, 20 September, until 14 January 2024. (TAT)