Thaksin Shinawatra could teach languages to fellow inmates after quarantine

BANGKOK, Thailand – Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra may become a language instructor for fellow inmates after completing his five-day quarantine, a senior corrections official stated.

Pol. Lt. Col. Shane Kanjanapach, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Corrections, said Thaksin has adjusted well to prison life, eating two boiled eggs and drinking coffee each morning. He noted that Thaksin’s mental state is stable and he has made no special requests.



After his quarantine, a committee will assess Thaksin’s skills. Given his language proficiency, he could be assigned to teach, contributing to a program that uses inmates’ abilities to benefit the entire prison population.

Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, confirmed he has not yet visited his client due to the quarantine period but plans to do so on Monday, September 15. The department will allow visits from up to 10 family members once the quarantine concludes. (TNA)



































