Northern Thailand official dies in landslide while inspecting drainage pipe

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – A municipal official died after being buried in a landslide while inspecting a drainage pipe in northern Thailand on Thursday, authorities said.

Prasert, 56, a construction chief with the Don Kaew Municipal Office, was checking a pipe under a road when the ground collapsed and buried him. Rescuers used a backhoe to dig him out, and he was rushed to Nakornping Hospital, where he later died.



Prasert’s colleagues said he sustained multiple broken bones, with ribs puncturing his lung and spleen.

The mayor of Don Kaew, Polakorn Kanthawang, stated that the municipality would provide full assistance to Prasert’s family and that the incident would serve as a lesson for all staff to be more cautious. (NNT)



































