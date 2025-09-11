Thai Embassy warns citizens amid Nepal curfews and protests

KATHMANDU – The Thai Embassy in Nepal has issued a warning to its citizens, urging them to stay in safe locations as authorities imposed curfews in several cities.

The measures followed anti-corruption protests and demonstrations against a government ban on social media. In a statement, the embassy confirmed it is closely monitoring the situation with Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and preparing assistance for Thai nationals if needed.



The Nepalese army has increased security patrols in key locations, and officials have implemented curfews in major cities like Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur.

The Nepalese government has called for calm, stating the situation is under control. Meanwhile, Tribhuvan International Airport has resumed operations.



The embassy advises Thai citizens with travel plans to contact their airlines to reconfirm flight schedules and necessary documents. For emergencies, Thais can contact the embassy at +977 9818749944. (TNA)



































