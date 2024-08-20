Thaksin shares insights on government’s economic plans and digital wallet policy

BANGKOK, Thailand – Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra expressed confidence in his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s capability to lead the government and manage the economy, citing their shared “DNA.” In an interview on August 20 at Voice Space, Thaksin discussed the importance of the government’s digital wallet initiative and stressed that stimulating the economy remains a top priority. He remarked that this must be done quickly to prevent further economic decline, which would be difficult to reverse.







Thaksin outlined three core components of the digital wallet project:

Economic Stimulus: This is the most urgent part and must be acted on immediately.

Technological Learning: Giving the public the opportunity to learn and use technology for future benefits, though this could be implemented later.

Future Connectivity: The digital wallet will eventually serve as a tool for economic interaction between the government and the public, facilitating business and governmental transactions.







Thaksin affirmed that while the first component is urgent, the second and third can wait. He emphasized that the policy must be legally sound and not overly contentious.

When asked if cash handouts would be more effective than the digital wallet, Thaksin acknowledged that while cash is faster, it may not be as effective in fully stimulating the economy. He also touched on the underground economy, pointing out that it has grown to an unprecedented size, including sectors like online gambling worth 500 billion baht annually.

Thaksin reiterated his confidence in Paetongtarn’s leadership, stating that she has the support of a team and operates collaboratively within the party. While admitting his concerns, he compared her leadership approach to a team sport, emphasizing teamwork as key to success. When asked whether Paetongtarn is still excited about her new role as Prime Minister, Thaksin said with a smile that while he remains excited all the time, the question should be directed to her.

Thaksin’s remarks highlight his ongoing influence and belief in teamwork as crucial to Paetongtarn’s success as the country’s leader during these challenging economic times. (TNA)











































