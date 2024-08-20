Thai workers set for berry harvest in Sweden and Finland

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Employment (DOE) has announced that the first group of Thai laborers will depart this month to work in the berry harvesting season in Sweden and Finland. A total of 1,129 Thai workers have been permitted to travel to Sweden for the 2024 harvest season, with employers agreeing to cover all expenses, including passports, visas, work permits, meals, and accommodation.

In Finland, authorities have agreed to issue residency visas to Thai workers involved in berry picking, allowing them to travel independently, provided the Royal Thai Embassy in Helsinki approves their employment contracts. The decision follows a recent meeting where various Thai agencies discussed lifting the suspension on permitting laborers to work in Finnish berry fields independently.







Caretaker Labor Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed that both Swedish and Finnish authorities have committed to ensuring employers comply with employment conditions and contractual obligations. The move is part of efforts to facilitate legal overseas employment for Thai workers.

The DOE has advised individuals interested in working overseas to obtain information from its website or the Overseas Employment Administration Division. To avoid rejection, all applicants are strongly encouraged to adhere strictly to the correct procedures for securing employment opportunities abroad.





































