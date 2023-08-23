Thaksin moved to Police General Hospital last night due to illness

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was transferred to hospital as he had high blood pressure on the first night in jail after his return from exile.

Mr. Ayuth Sintoppant, Director-General of the Corrections Department confirmed Mr. Thaksin had insomnia and a recurring illness with high blood pressure and was sent to be treated at Police General Hospital last night. He needed to be treated under close medical supervision at hospital where correctional officers were dispatched to provide security.







The Corrections Department later issued a statement, saying Thaksin also had chest tightness and low blood oxygen level. Due to a lack of advanced medical equipment at the Corrections Department Hospital, doctors agreed to refer Mr. Thaksin who has a heart disease to Police General Hospital.







Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra had returned to Thailand on August 22 to surrender himself and face legal charges. He was sent to Bangkok Remand Prison where a health examination revealed several underlying health issues, including heart problems and lung complications resulting from severe Covid-19 related pneumonia. He also has been dealing with high blood pressure and various levels of spinal degeneration, which resulted in chronic abnormal posture and gait. (TNA)













