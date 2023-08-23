China seeks enhanced cooperation with Thailand across various fields

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently met with visiting Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in Beijing. Both parties expressed their intention to enhance their cooperation in various areas, including regional and economic cooperation.

Noting that the development of bilateral relations will not be affected by changes in international circumstances or the domestic situation in Thailand, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said he believed Thailand will maintain stability and sustained development.







Wang added that China is ready to deepen cooperation in various fields with Thailand, urging the acceleration of the construction of the China-Thailand railway and the China-Laos-Thailand railway connection lines. He also encouraged joint efforts to crack down on transnational criminal activities, including telecom fraud.

Additionally, Wang indicated China’s readiness to continue supporting the development of the ASEAN community, ASEAN centrality, and joint efforts to build an economic growth center.







According to the Chinese foreign minister, China is ready to work with ASEAN countries to speed up consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, strive for the early formation of effective and substantive regional rules, and make the South China Sea a region of peace, friendship and cooperation. He also said regional countries should guard against forces outside the region provoking camp-based confrontation and encouraging a Cold War mentality, which will undermine the hard-won peace and stability.







The Thai Deputy Prime Minister said that amid the current situation of rising international and regional uncertainties, Thailand is willing to further strengthen dialogue and exchanges with China, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, promote the China-Laos-Thailand railway connection, and work for common development. (NNT)













