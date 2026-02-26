PM Anutin marks National Cooperative Day, hails 110 years of grassroots strength

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul issued a message to commemorate National Cooperative Day 2026, which also celebrates the 110th anniversary of Thailand’s cooperative movement. He described cooperatives as a driving force of the grassroots economy, supporting communities through shared responsibility and mutual support among members.

Anutin said cooperatives help members build self-reliance and long-term stability by developing skills and by efficiently managing resources and business operations. He added that cooperative networks expand market access and raise the quality of products and services, increasing their value and competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.







The prime minister said that operating under the principles of participation, transparency, and good governance strengthens the cooperative system and enables it to serve as a reliable support structure for members. Such practices contribute to improved living standards, economic security, and the overall well-being of families, forming a foundation for sustainable national development.

On the occasion, Premier Anutin extended his best wishes to cooperative leaders, board members, staff, and members nationwide, expressing hope for their continued success, prosperity, and good health as they advance the cooperative movement. (NNT)



































