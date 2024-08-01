Thai Lawyers Council to sue importer and regulators over invasive fish species

The Lawyers Council under the Royal Patronage is preparing to file lawsuits in two courts over the spread of an invasive fish species, targeting both the company that imported the fish and government regulators.

The council’s president, Wichian Chubthaisong, announced plans to take legal action regarding the proliferation of the Black Chin Tilapia in Thailand. This follows complaints from villagers in Samut Songkhram province who reported damage to their shrimp and fish farms due to the invasive species.







After reviewing environmental laws, fisheries regulations, and legislation concerning liability of state officials, the council’s environmental committee decided to pursue cases in both the Environmental Division of the Civil Court and the Administrative Court. The lawsuits are expected to be filed by August 16 targeting the company that obtained permission to import the black chin tilapia as well as the government agencies responsible for oversight.







Representatives from local fishing communities and aquaculture farms who attended the press conference expressed gratitude for the legal assistance but voiced concerns about the lengthy legal process. They urged for immediate relief measures, such as declaring areas affected by the invasive species as disaster zones to mitigate the immediate impact on their livelihoods.

The black chin tialapia, a non-native species, has been found in natural water sources and aquaculture ponds, raising concerns about its impact on local ecosystems and livelihoods. (TNA)



































