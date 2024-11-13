Thaksin arrives in Udon Thani to massive Red Shirt supporter welcome

UDON THANI, Thailand – Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrived at Udon Thani International Airport, met by a large crowd of Red Shirt supporters and key leaders who gathered to welcome him, November 13. Thaksin is in Udon Thani to campaign in support of Sarawut Petchpanomphon, a candidate for Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) Chief under the Pheu Thai Party banner. This marks Thaksin’s first public campaign speech in 18 years.



The airport was packed with supporters offering flowers, garlands, traditional cloth, and letters, along with banners expressing messages such as “Love Pheu Thai,” “Love Thaksin,” and “Beloved Prime Minister,” accompanied by images of Thaksin. Several Pheu Thai Party Members of Parliament and prominent northeastern political leaders, including former ministers Chaiya Promma and Kriang Kantinan, joined the welcoming event. Khwanchai Sarakham, also known as Khwanchai Praipana, former leader of the Udon Lovers Club, was among those present.







Thaksin’s schedule for the evening includes a campaign speech at Wat Si Nakharam in Kumphawapi District at 5:30 PM, followed by dinner and an overnight stay at a local hotel. On November 14, Thaksin will address supporters at the Sri Thanya Market in the afternoon, meet with local business leaders, and deliver another speech in the evening at Thung Si Mueang in Mueang District, Udon Thani. (TNA)

































