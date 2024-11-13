Hollywood executives praise Thailand’s film incentives

LOS ANGELES – At Beverly Wilshire, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has announced a new 30% cash rebate campaign aimed at attracting international filmmakers to Thailand, November 12. This policy was shared with senior executives from seven major Hollywood film production companies during a networking event in Los Angeles.

In her address, Prime Minister Paetongtarn emphasized that Thailand’s film industry is a key sector for promoting the country’s soft power and generating significant revenue. She mentioned that in the past year, over 450 films were shot in Thailand, bringing in around 190 million USD (approximately 7 billion baht). The U.S. film industry remains the largest investor, with 34 productions filming across the country.



The government’s new cash rebate policy, which offers a 30% rebate with no maximum limit on the amount for each project, is expected to drive even greater investment into the Thai film industry, with projections reaching 10 billion baht next year.

Charles H. Rivkin, President and CEO of the Motion Picture Association (MPA), praised the Thai government’s initiative, calling it a significant boost for the global film industry. Rivkin, who represents major media companies like Netflix, Disney, and HBO, noted that Thailand’s increased incentives will make it a more attractive location for international film productions and stimulate future investments in the local economy. Filmmaking activities in Thailand typically contribute approximately 1.3 million USD daily to the local economy, with a focus on knowledge transfer and job creation.







Executives present at the meeting included:

Charles H. Rivkin, President & CEO, Motion Picture Association (MPA) Cathleen Taff, President of Distribution, Franchise & Audience Analysis, Walt Disney Jay Roewe, Senior Vice President, Production Planning & Incentives, HBO/HBO MAX & Warner Bros. Pictures Vernon Sanders, Head of Television, Amazon/MGM Studios Chris Miller, General Counsel, NBC Universal Studio Group David Hyman, Head of Legal Affairs, Netflix Studios Jill Ratner, General Counsel, Sony Pictures Entertainment Sharon Keyser, Senior Vice President, Government Relations & Planning, Paramount Pictures Corporation

The Thai government’s effort to leverage film production as part of its broader soft power strategy aligns with its vision to boost Thailand’s digital economy and creative industries. The collaboration with Hollywood’s top players signals a bright future for Thailand’s role in the global entertainment landscape. (PRD)









































