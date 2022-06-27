Thais warned against bringing cannabis, hemp to Japan

Thais have been warned not to bring cannabis, hemp or any related products into Japan, as they would face legal repercussions under Japanese law.

The Thai embassy in Japan recently posted a notice on its Facebook page, stating that the Thai embassy in Tokyo has issued a warning to Thai citizens not to bring cannabis, hemp or any products containing these plants into Japan. Violators can face severe penalties under Japanese law.







The embassy warns that under Japanese law, the possession of cannabis or hemp for import and export purposes carries a jail term of up to 7 years, while carrying it for sale punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 3 million yen. (NNT)



































