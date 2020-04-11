Thai military personnel donate blood to replenish supplies during Coronavirus pandemic

Armed forces personnel have donated their blood to the Thai Red Cross Society’s blood bank, helping patients in need as the national supply runs low.







The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters and the Thai Red Cross Society have arranged a blood donation event at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Club on Chaeng Watthana road, Bangkok.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Pornpipat Benyasri has led high-ranking officials, division chiefs, and personnel from the armed forces to donate their blood, to alleviate the blood shortages the Red Cross is currently facing.

The Thai Red Cross Society has set a target to receive 2,500 units of donated blood each day. It currently receives only 1,000 units daily, as the general public doesn’t want to leave home during COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cancellations of mobile blood donation events.







The Thai Red Cross Society is now operating blood donation buses to receive donations at government agencies, private companies, and shops in Bangkok, where the general public are invited to donate their blood. Offices or organizations with 50 or more persons wishing to donate blood can call 02-256-4300 to arrange an on-site donation at their location. (NNT)





