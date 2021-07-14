Thais urged to avoid talking on phones or to people on mass transit

Thailand’s Department of Rail Transport (DRT) has asked people not to talk to others or on the phone while riding on trains as the latest precaution against COVID-19.

DRT Director-General Kittiphan Panchan said people are urged to practice social distancing, wear masks and to refrain from talking during train rides. The department has issued a set of practical measures to be followed in maximizing health safety for passenger and cargo transport.







The public are also asked to use hand sanitizer before entering and after leaving a train, scan body their temperature and log into the Thai Chana app for easy tracing. Related agencies will make sure trains are not crowded. Suburban or electric trains may run more frequently during rush hours.







Mr. Kittiphan said interprovincial train services, where infections are most prevalent, will be strictly monitored, in line with tougher restrictions on people’s movements and 14 day curfews in 10 provinces, including Bangkok. (NNT)



















