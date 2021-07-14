Thailand sets Moderna vaccine at fair price, says GPO

Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) has denied allegations that it is inflating the price of Moderna vaccine in Thailand, insisting the agency is performing its duties as a state enterprise, to procure vaccines and other medical supplies to help the country overcome the COVID-19 crisis.







The GPO said claims that Moderna’s mRNA vaccine is being imported for 584 baht per dose are not true. It also refuted netizens’ accusations that it is collecting 88% value-added tax (VAT) on Moderna doses. However, it is prohibited from revealing the US vaccines’ import price, under the agreement with the distributor, Zuellig Pharma.



According to the GPO announcement, US science-industry news and information source BioSpace has reported that the price of Moderna vaccine is US$25-$37 [815 baht-1,206 baht] per dose, based on the conditions and quantity of each purchase.







The GPO revealed that the price of 1,100 baht per dose, at which Moderna is being offered to private hospitals, consists of the vaccine price plus VAT and other expenses, such as storage, transportation and insurance fees. Private hospitals are offering two shots of Moderna for 3,800 baht.



















