Thais severely affected by new Covid-19 outbreak will get 3,500 baht monthly in February-March

The Thai government has agreed to provide cash handouts to those most in need in the wake of the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Cabinet has approved the new measures to reduce people’s cost-of-living expenses and put more cash in their pockets.





The two monthly payments of 3,500 baht (February-March) are among a raft of measures designed to ease people’s plight, the others being reduced electricity and household water bills, and soft loans to businesses.

Details of the cash handout and its proposal will be discussed by the cabinet next Tuesday.













