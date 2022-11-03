Thais return from 46th WorldSkills competition with medals and medallions

Thais who returned from the 46th WorldSkills Competition have been awarded medals and certificates for their accomplishments. In addition to expressing his appreciation for the returnees, the minister of labor also awarded plaques to organizations that supported the participants.

Labor minister Suchart Chomklin congratulated Thai participants who earned medals from the 46th WorldSkills event, known this year as WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition. Thai participants earned a silver medal in the CNC (Turning) category and 6 Medallions for Excellence in the CNC (Milling) category. Medallions for Excellence were also earned in the categories of Mechatronics, Health and Social Care, 3D Digital Game Art, Cooking, and Restaurant Service.







Mr. Suchart said the awards received demonstrated Thailand’s capacity and readiness in producing workers whose quality meets the global standard. Thailand’s participation at the WorldSkills event will elevate the skill levels of its workers and thus lead to the generation of added economic value. Thailand’s competitiveness on the world stage will also benefit from an elevation of worker skills. The WorldSkills competitions are expected to contribute to friendships and appreciation of one another among the international participants. This would benefit future cooperation in labor skills development at the international level.







The labor minister noted experience on the global stage is highly valuable and asked that Thai participants use said experience to improve their skills. He also expressed his appreciation for various agencies that supported the participants by providing training venues and funds.

WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition was held in 15 countries and comprised 62 competition categories. 2022’s event was held under a “special edition” format due to the cancellation of WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 in May due to the pandemic. Over 1,000 competitors from around the world demonstrated their skills at this event. (NNT)





































