Thais in war-torn Sudan to be evacuated by air, land and sea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced plans to evacuate Thai citizens from Sudan. They will be using air, land and sea routes to ensure the safe return of Thai nationals from the African nation. Thai students have been gathering in a safe area organized by Thai officials in Khartoum to await evacuation.







Three options for evacuating from Khartoum have been outlined, specifically air travel via Khartoum Airport; land travel through South Sudan or Ethiopia and Egypt; and sea travel from Khartoum to Port Sudan and onward to Jeddah Airport in Saudi Arabia. The ministry will work closely with relevant countries and allies to facilitate the evacuation process.







The Royal Thai Air Force has prepared an aircraft for evacuation, which will be on standby in a safe area within the next 1-2 days. Their collaboration aims to provide the safest possible evacuation for Thai citizens in Sudan. (NNT)















