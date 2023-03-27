Heat wave in north Thailand hits 41.5 Celsius, very hot summer forecast this year

Thailand is preparing for a hotter summer this year, with the Meteorological Department forecasting an average temperature increase of one degree Celsius from last year.

According to Director-General Chomparee Chompurat, the North has already experienced the hottest weather this week, with temperatures peaking at 41.5C. This hotter-than-usual weather pattern is also forecast to prevail over most areas in upper Thailand at least until the end of March.







The summer season in Thailand is expected to last until mid-May. Bangkok and its surrounding provinces will likely experience peak temperatures of 38-39C.

Chomparee noted, however, that this year’s cool season in Thailand lasted two weeks longer than its usual timeframe. Typically ending in mid-February, the cool season concluded earlier this month, in part due to cold snaps moving south from China.







To avoid heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses, the weather bureau has advised people in upper Thailand to take precautions and avoid prolonged periods of time outdoors.

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, wearing lightweight and light-colored clothing, and avoiding being outside during the hottest times of the day are recommended measures for staying safe during the hotter summer. (NNT)



























