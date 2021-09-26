Thailand’s vaccine stockpile will reach 125 million doses by year-end

The Ministry of Public Health has revealed that Thailand’s vaccine stockpile will top 125 million doses by the end of the year as vaccination picks up pace across all segments of the population.

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said security of vaccine supply and a steady rate of vaccinations were essential for restarting the economy. The nationwide inoculation drive is speeding up as more vaccine arrives and the rollout will be accelerated to cover all population segments so the country can return to normality.







He said the first shots now covered 44.45% of the population and 57.44% of the target groups. A total of 16.6 million people, or 23.9% of the population, have received two shots. COVID-19 vaccinations in Thailand have surpassed 50 million doses after a record 1.44 million were administered on Friday.





Meanwhile, Thai ambassador to the United States, H.E. Manasvi Srisodapol, said US authorities will call a meeting of the Thai-US working group next week, to discuss how to proceed with the US donation of an additional million doses of vaccines to Thailand. Previously, the group met to discuss the delivery of the first batch of 1.5 million doses donated by the US. (NNT)





























