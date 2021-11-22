Thailand’s vaccination program effective against COVID-19 infections and deaths

The Prime Minister has expressed satisfaction with Thailand’s vaccination rollout and its vaccine regimens that can help reduce severe symptoms and deaths from COVID-19. He is confident the vaccination target of 100 million doses can be reached before the end of this year.







With the number of new deaths from COVID-19 staying below 100 daily for more than a month, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his satisfaction with the country’s vaccination program that has effectively reduced the severity of COVID-19, particularly in terms of severe symptoms and deaths.



Since the start of the current COVID-19 wave early this year, 29 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on Sunday, the lowest in 5 months.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said this success is a result of the government’s crisis management and cooperation from health officials, as well as the general public.







He said the Prime Minister is particularly satisfied with the outcomes of the country’s inoculation campaign, particularly the adoption of the heterologous vaccine regimen where vaccines of different platforms are used, citing a study which claims that the primary two-dose vaccination using the Sinovac vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as the use of AstraZeneca vaccine as a booster, is 80-90% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19.







The study also claims vaccine mix-and-match schedules are even more effective than two doses of AstraZeneca which the study says are 70-80% effective.

The Ministry of Public Health now anticipates that the 100 million dose target will be achieved 1 month earlier than expected, while the government is currently encouraging unvaccinated people to get their jabs. (NNT)



























