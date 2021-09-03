Thailand’s updates on vaccines for foreign residents and Phuket reopening to Thai travelers

- From February 28 to September 2, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 34.2 million doses of vaccines. Of this number, 865,074 doses have been administered on Thursday
- Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) who is in the process of procuring Moderna vaccines recently reported that Zuellig Pharma, an authorized distributor of Moderna vaccines has confirmed that the first consignment of 1.9 million doses vaccines will be delivered to Thailand during October through December. Meanwhile, additional 3.1 million doses will be shipped to Thailand in the first quarter of 2022
- The Japanese government announced on Friday their confirmation to donate an extra 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand. More information about the date of delivery will be announced by the CCSA in due course
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+14,653)
- To get the vaccine certificate, foreign residents who have received their first dose of vaccine can register with the Thai ‘Mor Prom’ application (also has English language) by using the 13 digit number which can be secured in two cases; (1) 13-digit number on the pink ID card issued by Labor Ministry (2) 13-digit number on vaccination appointment
- Domestic travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to enter Phuket starting on September 8
- Mahidol University’s Faculties of Dentistry and of Tropical Medicine have developed a new mouthwash which limits the spread of new COVID-19 via an infected person’s saliva
- Chulalongkorn University has developed the “AutoVacc” system, to draw COVID-19 vaccine doses from vials more efficiently and optimize lower-than-expected supplies. The robotic arm of the machine can draw 12 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in four minutes from the vial, or 20% more than the standard 10 doses drawn manually (NNT)