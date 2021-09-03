Pattaya and Bangkok October 1 reopening guidelines approved

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is preparing to reopen the country to visitors from abroad on October 1st, starting with Bangkok, Chonburi (Pattaya), Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin) and Chiang Mai.

The board of the national medical hub, comprised of health and tourism officials, approved guidelines for the reopening at a meeting on Wednesday. The reopening is in line with the prime minister’s 120-day deadline, announced in June.







Other tourism areas set to reopen under “bubble-and seal” measures in October are Loei (Chiang Khan) and Nong Khai provinces, Trat (Koh Kood, Koh Chang) and Rayong (Koh Samet).

The board also proposed measures to speed up the development of Thailand’s four home-grown COVID-19 vaccines. These are Chulalongkorn University’s ChulaCov19, the Baiya Phytopharm Co’s Baiya vaccine, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization’s HXP-GPO Vac and Biotech’s nasal-spray vaccine. The board will ask the Cabinet to boost the vaccine development budget and allow Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) to cut the registration period for Thai-made vaccines. (NNT)



























