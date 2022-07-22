Thailand’s tourism revenue of 1.2 trillion baht anticipated this year

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan has stated that tourism revenue in 2022 could total 1.2 trillion baht, which is below the government’s target of 1.5 trillion baht if no additional support or stimulus schemes are implemented.







After meeting with the prime minister, Phiphat said the stimulus packages, including a one-billion-baht project titled “Booster Shot” overseen by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and a one-billion-baht sports tourism project, which aims to promote international and local sporting events throughout the country, have been proposed.





The Booster Shot, jointly proposed by the government and private sector, is being reviewed by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC). The economic body is to determine whether to use the central budget or the emergency loan decree to support the program.

Despite tourism’s contribution to GDP reaching 18 percent before the pandemic, the minister said that over the past two years, the majority of measures proposed by the ministry to assist tourism operators were rejected.

Phiphat added that the industry requires the Booster Shot program to stimulate demand and strengthen tourism stakeholders.

TAT, meanwhile, stated that it would also coordinate with a number of airlines to increase the seating capacity of all flights to at least 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels and assist tourism operators, such as tour bus companies that have experienced a lack of customers from China, to transport more local tour groups. (NNT)





































