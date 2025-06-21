Thailand’s Second Army Region Commander affirms political tensions won’t affect military operations

NAKHON PHANOM, Thailand – Lieutenant General Boonsin Paadklang, Commander of Thailand’s Second Army Region, stated that the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border remains calm and stable. Speaking after presiding over a Buddhist ceremony at Wat Sawang Suwannaram in Nakhon Phanom, the commander emphasized that current tensions are primarily related to internal Thai politics and have not affected the military’s operations or border security.

He confirmed that there have been no serious incidents or concerning troop movements along the border. Cambodian forces have remained within their own territory, and there have been no violations of Thai sovereignty. The Thai military continues to prioritize national security and territorial integrity.







Regarding a recent incident involving Cambodian nationals singing at the Ta Kwai temple ruins, Lt. Gen. Boonsin said the Thai army has coordinated with Cambodian authorities to prevent such actions from recurring. He believes the event was politically motivated and not a sign of military conflict.

He also addressed media reports of a rift between the Prime Minister and military leadership, saying the issue was a misunderstanding that has since been clarified and resolved. He stressed that there is no impact on the army’s mission or operations. (TNA)

































