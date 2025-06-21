Thailand bolsters border medical readiness amid rising regional tensions

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed that hospitals and medical teams in seven provinces along the Thai-Cambodian border are fully prepared to respond to emergency situations. This includes ensuring sufficient medicine and medical supplies, patient beds, evacuation plans, and the capacity to establish field hospitals. The announcement follows Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s recent visit to Ubon Ratchathani, where she instructed provincial leaders to maintain readiness for any scenario.







Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said hospitals in the border areas have established comprehensive preparedness plans. In addition to medical care, staff have been directed to provide mental health support and engage with communities to reduce anxiety and stress.

Ubon Ratchathani has been identified as the current priority area. Authorities there have set up 70 evacuation centers across 18 districts, with space for up to 80,000 people. Each center will be staffed according to its size, with teams ranging from a few registered nurses and public health officers to full medical teams. A total of 129 ambulances have been stationed across four hospital zones to support patient transport.

Emergency response teams are also in place. Two full Medical Emergency Response Teams (MERTs), staffed by doctors, nurses, and emergency medical technicians, are ready for deployment. An additional 25 Mini-MERT units are available. For mental health care, 70 Mental Health Crisis Assessment and Treatment Teams (MCATTs) have been assigned to provide support in each evacuation center. One-month emergency stockpiles of essential medical supplies have been secured, and hospitals can borrow additional items from nearby facilities if needed. Blood reserves are sufficient for at least four to five days.



Other provinces along the border have implemented similar measures. While preparations remain ongoing, the government hopes the situation will de-escalate through peaceful means. Authorities continue to monitor developments closely and are prepared to act swiftly to protect public health and safety. (NNT)

































