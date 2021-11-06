Thailand’s reopening under quarantine-free scheme statistics and vaccination updates

– Since 1 November 2021, Thailand has reopened the country and launched the Exemption from Quarantine (Test and Go) scheme welcoming travelers from abroad.

– As of 5 November 2021, total travelers from abroad registered at 2,086 persons.

– Of which, traveler using the test and go scheme registered at 1,864 persons with the accumulated passengers at 8,169 persons within the past four days (1-4 November 2021)







– Sandbox scheme registered 88 persons, with the accumulated passengers at 358 persons within the past four days (1-4 November 2021)

– Out of the accumulated number of travelers entering the country since 1 November 2021 across all schemes at 13,397 persons, it is reported 10 total positive cases found making average infection rate at 0.075%

*Bang Sue Station opens for walk-ins vaccination of adolescence*

– Since 2 November 2021, the Central Vaccination Center at Bang Sue Grand Station has been offering the COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents without an appointment. Teenagers 12-18 years old regardless of nationality, can travel to the site to get their first jab of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine until 10 November 2021

– Any person aged 12-18 years old who has yet to receive any dose of COVID-19 vaccine can now visit Bang Sue Grand Station for their jabs without an appointment, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily until 10 November. Entry to the vaccination center is located at Entrances 1 and 2.



– Vaccine recipients must carry with them an identification document, such as a national ID card, birth certificate, or any form of identification for foreign nationals. A parent must accompany the recipients to the center in order to give their consent.

*Budget approval for ChulaCOV-19 and Baiya Vaccine*

– On Friday, the cabinet approved a combined 3.62-billion-baht budget proposed by the National Economic and Social Development Council to finance R&D on two Covid-19 vaccine projects:

– The first project worth 2.32 billion baht is the development of a local mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, known as ChulaCOV-19,

– The second is a plant-based Covid-19 vaccine, known as “Baiya Vaccine” project worth 1.3 billion baht.

– Chulalongkorn University’s ChulaCOV-19 and Baiya Vaccine are now in the third phase of human trials.







*COVAXIN approved by WHO*

– On 3 November 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for COVAXIN® (developed by Bharat Biotech). COVAXIN marks the 7th COVID-19 vaccine to have been approved for emergency use by WHO.

– As of July 2021, it is reported that more than 100 million doses of COVAXIN have been vaccinated in India.

– In this regard, the Ministry of Public Health is preparing to amend Thailand’s guideline to allow travellers vaccinated with COVAXIN® to be allowed to utilize both the Test and Go as well as the sandbox program.







*Information Video on Entering Thailand for Non-Thai Travelers*

– The Department of Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thailand has produced an info video on Entering Thailand for Non-Thai Travelers starting from 1 November 2021.

– The video provides information on documents required and processes required for non-Thai travelers entering Thailand since 1 November 2021.

– Full video is available on the screen via the QR code. For further information please contact the Royal Thai Embassy/the Royal Thai Consulate-General in your country. (PRD)



























