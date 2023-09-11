Thailand’s PRD and Vietnam’s VOV agree to enhance media and information cooperation

The Public Relations Department of Thailand (PRD) and the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) have pledged to enhance media and information cooperation during their 11th Joint Technical Committee (JTC) Meeting in Hanoi.

Co-chaired by the Deputy Director-General of PRD and the Vice President of VOV, the meeting underscored the pivotal role that both governmental broadcasters play in promoting relations between Thailand and Vietnam, particularly in enhancing people-to-people connections.







Over the years, PRD and VOV have adapted together, transitioning from analog to digital media and embracing online platforms. This enduring partnership has been instrumental in the exchange of ideas and best practices, while fortifying the media landscape in both nations.







A key objective for the coming year is to produce high-quality content that caters to global audiences. Both organizations have recently generated diverse content through various outlets, including Foreign Offices, Radio Stations, Television Stations and online platforms.

Collaboration between PRD and VOV aims to facilitate deeper cooperation and promote mutual understanding between Thailand and Vietnam in the near future. (NNT)













