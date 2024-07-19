Immigration Bureau ready to handle increased foreign travelers from 60-day visa-free policy

The Immigration Bureau has implemented measures to support the new 60-day visa-free policy for tourists from 93 countries. The initiative aims to boost tourism and increase revenue from the sector.

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, Deputy Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, stated that the bureau has prepared for this policy to accommodate the expected increase in foreign travelers.







With the rise in international travel, additional staff will be deployed to facilitate entry and exit procedures. During peak hours, extra immigration officers will be stationed to ensure smooth operations, aiming to process each traveler within 45 seconds.

If there are any suspicions, individuals will be asked for further discussion to avoid congestion and improve the travel experience. Addressing potential crime issues, the Immigration Bureau has implemented the Biometric System to monitor dangerous individuals.

The system will check foreign nationals’ accommodations in Thailand. Public reports of illegal activities can be submitted to the Immigration Bureau for further investigation and arrests. (NNT)









































