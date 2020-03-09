Thailand’s NHSO to add COVID-19 to national healthcare program

BANGKOK -The board of the National Health Security Office (NHSO) has approved the inclusion COVID-19 in its health care coverage program which covers all stages from prevention to medical rehabilitation.





The NHSO has approved the inclusion of COVID-19 in its health care program which covers prevention, awareness campaigns, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation for members of the national health program, also known as the Gold Card. Although the outbreak of the virus in Thailand is still in the second phase which indicates that no outbreak has occurred in the country, the NHSO needs to prepare budgets and measures to support the patients in order to build confidence among people and fully support the patient care commitment of its service units. For more information, please call the NHSO hotline 1330.











