Thailand to paylow-income earners 1000 baht for two months to fight Covid-19 impacts

BANGKOK – The Economic Minister’s Committee has approved remedial measures to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 virus. There will be 1000 baht payments for two consecutive months, made to low-income earners, starting in April.







The meeting of the Economic Minister’s Committee chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha approved the first set of remedial measures to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 virus. The measures will be submitted to the cabinet on March 10, 2020, to consider using them as temporary measures for 2-3 months, hoping to assist all affected groups.

For two months 1000 baht payments, will be made to low-income earners to reduce their cost of living. The Prime Minister stressed that the government is ready to cooperate with all parties to overcome the problem. Initially, it is necessary to issue urgent assistance measures and spend money carefully.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak admitted that the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus has affected many groups including the manufacturing and service sector and not just the tourism sector. Once the first set of measures is launched, an evaluation will be conducted.

If the situation has escalated, the government will launch a new set of measures to care for those affected. He admitted that the subsidy is only a part of all measures. At this time, all measures must be taken to take care of all sectors.











