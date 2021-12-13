Thailand’s NHSO proposes 2023 healthcare budget

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has proposed a 207 billion baht budget to cover the universal healthcare scheme for 2023, in addition to related benefits covering COVID-19 testing and treatments.

The office’s board, chaired by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, recently convened and decided the Cabinet should allocate the sum to cover ministerial policies that include upgrading universal healthcare services and promoting medical cannabis and innovations.







The proposal also covers the procurement of medicines, vaccines and medical supplies by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), along with 26 additional healthcare benefits due to be announced in 2022.

NHSO Secretary-General Dr Jadet Thammathat-Aree said the spending plan would be in accordance with the government’s work plans and policy framework, adding that the office took into consideration factors such as inflation, higher wages and costs.



According to Dr Jadet, 61.8 billion baht of the proposed budget is earmarked to cover salary costs, with the remainder intended for the National Health Security Fund (NHSF).

The healthcare scheme covers services such as treatments for patients with HIV/AIDS, those with chronic renal failure, prevention and treatment of chronic diseases and looking after bed-ridden patients in communities.

The NHSO secretary-general added that the budget planning also factors in COVID-19, which is expected to become endemic like seasonal flu.

Around 1.35 billion baht has been earmarked for testing and treating for COVID-19, as well as compensation for those experiencing severe side effects related to vaccines against the coronavirus.







Some 14.7 billion baht has also been earmarked for the procurement of GPO-sourced drugs, vaccines, medical supplies and artificial organs, in a 4.2% increase from the 2022 fiscal year when the Cabinet approved a budget of 198 billion baht for the NHSF.

For fiscal 2021, the government approved 204.8 billion baht for the fund – up 2.9 billion baht from fiscal 2020. (NNT)



























